GBA bars staff using BBMP login to clear approvals

<p>Bengaluru: As a lot of mischief is likely to take place during the transition, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued an internal order directing its staff from using the BBMP's e-office login to clear files.</p>.<p>It has directed the engineers to use the new login to access the system when they are ready.</p>.<p>The order, issued by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, stated that no files be cleared using the e-office login of the BBMP, starting from September 2. The BBMP's login will, however, remain active so that the files can be sent to the respective corporations for further decision. </p>.BBMP to close 13 bank accounts.<p>"We are creating a new software and login access for the technical and non-technical staff of the newly carved five corporations," the order states, adding the creation of new logins could take two to four days.</p>.<p>What can be noted is that the BBMP had been issuing a large number of tender notifications just before the GBA came into effect. Now, the responsibility of clearing files and processes have been handed over to the corporations.</p>.<p>The order also stated that action would be initiated against the staff who do not follow the rules. </p>