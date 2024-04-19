Lok Sabha polls 2024: Around 40% turnout recorded till 1 pm; stray incidents of violence in Bengal

An altercation broke out between locals and unidentified persons in Thongju assembly constituency under the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat In Chhattisgarh, more than 42 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where an assistant commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district.