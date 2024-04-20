Lok Sabha polls 2024: BSP releases sixth list of candidates, fields Syed Neyaj Ali from Varanasi

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday released its sixth list of candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and fielded its MLC Bhimrao Ambedkar from Hardoi (SC) seat.

In all, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) named 11 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party changed its earlier candidate fielded from the high-profile Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting, and has made Syed Neyaj Ali as its candidate. Earlier, the party had named Athar Jamal Lari as its candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.