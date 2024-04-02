Lok Sabha polls 2024: Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad’s loyalists inch closer to Congress

In a setback to the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, several of Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad’s supporters have resigned to join the Congress. This move followed the recent meeting between Prasad and Minister H C Mahadevappa, Chamarajanagar Congress nominee Sunil Bose, former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah and others, in Mysuru.
It is said to be a strategy by the Congress to ensure victory in both Mysore-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segments.
While some supporters of Prasad have already resigned, many are planning to quit the party and join the Congress in a couple of days. This is expected to have an impact on the electoral prospects in both Mysuru and Chamarajanagar segments. As Prasad is a popular Dalit leader, the attempts by the Congress to woo Prasad’s loyalists, may help to attract Dalit voters.
Prasad had announced his retirement from electoral politics on March 17, and decided to stay away from campaigning for any party, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.
Before the BJP announced its list of candidates, its state president B Y Vijayendra visited Prasad at his house in Mysuru and held discussions.
Prasad’s sons-in-law former MLA B Harshvardhan and Dr N S Mohan were aspirants for a BJP ticket in Chamarajanagar reserved segment. But, the saffron party picked S Balaraju as its candidate.
As the fallout from BJP’s decision, Prasad’s another son-in-law Dheeraj Prasad joined the Congress in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, in Bengaluru, a couple of days ago.
Dr Mohan is also expected to join the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Prasad’s close confidante and BJP Chamarajanagar district vice-president Ayyanapura Shivakumar has resigned from the BJP.
Prasad’s brother V Ramaswamy and his son Bharat Ramaswamy are said to be joining the Congress on April 2, in a programme at Congress Bhavan, here.
Siddaramaiah, H C Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh and Yathindra Siddaramaiah will be present, according to Congress district (rural) president B J Vijayakumar.
It may be mentioned that even after ministers and Congress nominees visited him and sought his support, Prasad had not given out any clear message, but wished them good luck. He had announced his retirement from active politics well before the announcement of elections. But it is expected that he may send messages to leaders through his supporters, experts said.
