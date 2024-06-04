Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Despite Ram mandir push, BJP on verge of defeat in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lallu Singh is staring at defeat against Samajwadi Party's (SP) Awadhesh Prasad who leads in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad constituency by over 45,000 votes at the time of writing.
The constituency is located in the Ayodhya district which was a major focus of the saffron party owing to the Ram temple consecration.
The Ram temple consecration that took place on January 22, was celebrated much like a festival where PM Modi formally inaugurated the temple with numerous celebrities and politicians present.
Lallu Singh had won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Published 04 June 2024, 12:00 IST