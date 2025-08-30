Activists Mahesh Thimmarody, Girish Mattennavar appear before SIT

<p>Activists Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody and Girish Mattennavar appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing Dharmasthala mass burial, at its office in Belthangady on Friday.</p>.<p>Thimmarody has been accused of providing shelter to a complainant-witness. On August 26, the SIT had conducted searches at his residence.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Thimmarody, who is also an accused in a case related to obstructing the police from discharging their duty, appeared before Belthangady police for inquiry.</p>.Karnataka: Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody appears before Belthangady police.<p>On August 21, Brahmavar police had visited Thimmarody’s house to arrest him following allegations that he had made derogatory remarks on social media against BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh.</p>.<p>During the attempt, police were allegedly obstructed in the course of duty, leading to a case being registered against several individuals. Thimmarody was named as third accused in the case. According to police sources, his statement was recorded after he appeared at the station on Friday morning.</p>.<p>Speaking to the mediapersons after visiting the SIT, Girish Mattennavar said, “I had written to the SIT requesting an opportunity to share information, and they responded immediately. I have shared the details I possess. If attempts are made to falsely implicate us and send us to jail, we have resolved to fight under Gandhian principles instead of seeking anticipatory bail. The SIT is conducting the investigation scientifically and fairly.”</p>.<p>He further stated, “I have provided details regarding the illegalities that took place in Dharmasthala village during the burial of bodies by forging signatures.”</p>.<p>Sujatha Bhat, who had filed a complaint regarding the alleged disappearance of her daughter Ananya Bhat in 2003, appeared before the SIT for the fourth consecutive day.</p>.<p>According to the SIT sources, “Sujatha Bhat has been questioned for the fourth consecutive day. At this stage, it is difficult to predict whether she will be taken into custody, as the decision will depend on the outcome of the ongoing interrogation.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the allegations that Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody and his team offered financial support to a complainant-witness, sources clarified that the matter was still under investigation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Special Investigation Team Chief Pronab Mohanty also visited the SIT office on Friday.</p>