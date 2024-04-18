Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: D Purandheswari vs Dr Guduri Srinivas

Former Union minister and BJP’s state unit chief Daggubati Purandheswari is considered as a heavyweight given her political background. She was an MP from Bapatla and Vizag in 2004 and 2009, respectively, on Congress tickets. She also served as a Union minister in the UPA government.

In protest against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, she resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP just before the 2014 polls. In 2014, Purandheswari contested on a BJP ticket from Rajampet and lost to YSRCP candidate PV Midhun Reddy.

She unsuccessfully contested from the Vizag Lok Sabha segment in 2019. The former Congress leader is now trying her luck from Rajahmundry, which is one of the six Lok Sabha segments that the BJP would be contesting as part of the seat-sharing arrangement among the NDA alliance partners. In 2019, the YSRCP candidate polled 5.82 lakh votes, TDP secured 4.60 lakh and Jana Sena received 1.55 lakh votes.