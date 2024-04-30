Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Face-off: Narayan Rane vs Vinayak Raut

Narayan Rane

Starting his political career as a local Shakha Pramukh in Mumbai, Narayan Rane climbed the ladder to become the Maharashtra chief minister and then leader of Opposition. The 72-year-old Rane, currently the Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Narendra Modi government, is BJP’s candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan belt of the west Indian state. His journey of over five decades in politics has been eventful. Inspired by Bal Thackeray, he joined the Shiv Sena and became a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. When the Sena-BJP government came to power in Maharashtra under Dr Manohar Joshi, he became a minister. However, when Joshi resigned, he took over. In 2005, because of differences with Uddhav Thackeray, then Shiv Sena executive president, Rane was expelled by the Senior Thackeray. Rane later joined the Congress. However, his dream of becoming the CM or the Maharashtra Congress president never realised and he left the party in 2017. Rane floated Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha which was later merged with the BJP, and he became a Rajya Sabha member. He now leads BJP’s charge in the bastion of Shiv Sena (UBT).