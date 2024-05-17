Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar attacked while campaigning in Delhi

The incident took place when he was coming out of AAP councillor Chhaya Sharma’s office in Kartar Nagar in Nand Nagri.
Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 16:57 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 16:57 IST

Comments

New Delhi: Congress North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked during campaign on Friday when some youth poured ink on him and slapped him.

The incident took place when he was coming out of AAP councillor Chhaya Sharma’s office in Kartar Nagar in Nand Nagri.

As he came out of the office, some people gathered and garlanded him first. Amid this, a youth suddenly moved towards him on the pretext of garlanding him and then slapped him. Some others threw ink at him. Party workers at the spot caught the youth and thrashed him.

The councillor who tried to intervene also faced trouble in the melee. A police complaint was filed.

Published 17 May 2024, 16:57 IST
