Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Sanjeev Balyan vs Harendra Malik

Fifty-two-year-old Balyan began his Parliamentary career in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by winning the Muzaffarnagar seat by bagging more than six lakh votes. He has been representing the constituency since then. Balyan is a PhD in veterinary anatomy from the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

A member of the Jat community, he is facing the anger of the sizable Thakur community in the constituency. The Thakurs are angry at the Jat dominance in the BJP in the region. In Sardhana, one of the Assembly segments of Muzaffarnagar, Balyan is facing internal rivalry from firebrand BJP leader and former MLA Sangeet Som.

Adding to his woes, a ‘mahapanchayat’ of the Rajputs has decided to boycott the BJP candidates in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituencies for allegedly neglecting the community while distributing party tickets.

Balyan has faced criminal charges in connection with a case of violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Balyan is hopeful that the development works taken up in the constituency during his previous terms would ensure his victory.