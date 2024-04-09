Lok Sabha polls 2024: Modi invokes 'Rama, Shakti' to target Congress in Pilibhit; Varun Gandhi skips rally

Lucknow: On the first day of 'Navaratri', a nine-day annual Hindu festival to honor of Goddess Durga (a form of Shakti), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit town on Tuesday.

Prime Minister invoked 'shakti' and Lord Rama to attack the Congress even as the sitting MP from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat Varun Gandhi, who was denied re-nomination, skipped the rally indicating that all efforts to placate him had failed.

''Aaj Navaratri ke pahle din main desh ko ye bhi yaad dila raha hoon ki kaise Congress ne shakti ka apman kiya hai....jis shakti ke agey ham sheesh jhukate hain , us shakti ko Congress ke neta ukhad phekne ki baat kar rahen hain'' (On the first day of Navaratri, I want to remind the country that how the Congress has insulted Shakti....we bow our heads before Shakti and the Congress leaders have vowed to throw her out), Modi said while addressing the meeting.