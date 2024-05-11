Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 'Nobody knows if a surgical strike took place or not': Revanth Reddy questions PM Modi over Pulwama 'failure'

"Financial, (if funds are given) based on population, I will accept. Whereas in political representation, why have you not given president or vice-president post or important portfolios to the south?" he said.

"Where they have a problem, when we ask questions, they say 'Jai Shri Ram'. For everything, they have only one answer- Jai Shri Ram," he alleged.

He was asked for his analysis of the NDA government's performance on internal security and allegations that some northern states got more funds.

"For Modi, everything is politics, everything is about winning elections. So, Modi's thinking is not right for the country. So, the country needs to be without BJP, without Modi now," he said.

Accusing the NDA government of failing to prevent the Pulwama attack, Reddy asked what the IB and intelligence network were doing.

"Modi ji tried to take political benefit from surgical strikes after the Pulwama attack. My question to Modi ji is, what are you doing? Why did Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, RAW? It is your failure. Nobody knows if a surgical strike actually took place or not," he said.

Internal security is Congress' responsibility, he added.