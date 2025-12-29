<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru%20police">Police</a> will take strict legal action against anyone violating law and order or public safety norms during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20year">New Year</a> 2026 celebrations, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.</p><p>Addressing a press conference on Monday, Singh said zero tolerance will be shown towards offences such as public nuisance, drunken driving, wheeling, overcrowding, and violation of safety regulations, particularly in key and sensitive areas of the city during the celebrations.</p> .Bengaluru Police issue traffic advisory for New Year's eve; major curbs in CBD, Koramangala and Indiranagar.<p>To enforce the measures, the police have rolled out extensive security arrangements, including enhanced surveillance, crowd control and traffic management.</p><p>A total of 78 watchtowers will be installed at major locations, while advanced technology will be used to strengthen monitoring. </p><p>Metro and BMTC services will be extended to manage crowd movement, while police personnel will be deployed in Namma Metro trains and BMTC buses to ensure passenger safety until 3 am. </p><p>Entry–exit systems will be implemented at venues with limited capacity. Hotels, lodges, pubs and entertainment centres will be subjected to strict checks, and any establishment found violating norms may face immediate action, including temporary closure.</p><p>Vehicular restrictions will be imposed in select areas to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety. The commissioner urged citizens to cooperate with the police and celebrate the New Year responsibly, assuring that adequate personnel have been deployed across the city</p><p><strong>Safety measures to be taken</strong></p><ul><li><p>Deployment of 78 watch towers for enhanced monitoring in major and sensitive locations. </p></li><li><p>Identification of safe zones and provision of umbrella-based visual markers to tackle weather-related uncertainties.</p></li><li><p>Women cab drivers and auto drivers are available for safe ride for women commuters.</p></li><li><p>Setting up of women help desks for assistance and grievance redressal.</p></li></ul>