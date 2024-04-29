Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Only one female among 34 candidates in first two phases in J&K

Srinagar: In a glaring gender disparity in the two phases of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, among 34 candidates only one was women.

In a society where patriarchal norms run deep and political spheres are traditionally dominated by men, the statistic is both shocking and disheartening. While the percentage of women candidates in the first two phases was mere eight percent at national level, in J&K it shrunk to a meagre 2.9 percent.

For the Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on April 19, out of 12 candidates there was no female as none of the parties apparently relied on competence of the women, who constitute nearly 50 percent of the electorate.