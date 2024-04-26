JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Over 15% votes polled till 9 am in 3 seats in Bengal

Polling began at 7 am in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies and would continue till 6 pm.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 05:48 IST

Kolkata: Nearly 15.7 per cent of 51.17 lakh voters in three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an Election Commission official said.

Polling began at 7 am in Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies and would continue till 6 pm.

Raiganj registered the highest voter turnout of 16.46 per cent, while Darjeeling recorded 15.74 per cent and Balurghat 14.74 per cent, till 9 am, he said.

So far, the commission has registered 241 complaints, mostly related to EVM malfunctioning, the official said.

“The polling has been peaceful thus far. Out of the 241 complaints, 43 have been resolved,” he added.

A total of 47 candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray for the three seats in the second phase of the polls.

(Published 26 April 2024, 05:48 IST)
