Lok Sabha polls 2024: Owaisi’s AIMIM lends support to AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for AIADMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday released a video message stating that AIMIM and AIADMK had come into alliance as the Tamil Nadu party had assured that it will never align with BJP.

Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will go for polling on April 19, in the first phase.