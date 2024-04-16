Lok Sabha polls 2024: Owaisi’s AIMIM lends support to AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for AIADMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday released a video message stating that AIMIM and AIADMK had come into alliance as the Tamil Nadu party had assured that it will never align with BJP.
Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will go for polling on April 19, in the first phase.
It was on last Saturday Owaisi had first hinted about the alliance AIADMK.
“AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR and NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections,” Owaisi posted on X on Saturday
On Tuesday he released a video message 'informing' the people of Tamil Nadu about the alliance. In the video Owaisi also said that his party's Tamil Nadu chief, TS Vakeel has met AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.
“I want to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that AIMIM and AIADMK have come into an alliance. AIMIM President of Tamil Nadu TS Vakeel Ahmed has met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. AIADMK has categorically given an assurance to us that they will never come into an alliance with the BJP and will oppose CAA-NRC. I urge the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for AIADMK candidates. Our alliance with AIADMK will continue till the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Please come and vote for AIADMK so that we can stop communalism and fascism,” he said.
(Published 16 April 2024, 14:36 IST)