Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Shivaji vs 'Shivaji': Same candidates, different parties in Maharashtra's Shirur

Pune: The showdown in Shirur, Pune, remains unchanged - Shivaji versus 'Shivaji' - with the same key candidates representing different fronts due to shifting political dynamics in Maharashtra.
Junnar, situated within the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, boasts of Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, Vadhu Budruk is home to the samadhi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Shivaji Maharaj's elder son. The historic Battle of Koregaon, fought on 1 January 1818 between the British East India Company and the Maratha Confederacy's Peshwa faction, took place at Koregaon Bhima, adding historical significance to the region as an agrarian and archaeological post-Harappan era site.
The contest in the Shirur Lok Sabha seat features Dr Amol Kolhe (43) and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil (67). Dr Kolhe represents the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, while Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil hails from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
A Pune native, Dr Kolhe holds an MBBS degree from King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College in Mumbai. He is renowned for portraying the iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi TV serials "Raja Shivchatrapati" on Star Pravah and "Swarajya Janini Jijamata" on Sony Marathi. Additionally, he depicted Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in the Marathi TV series "Swarajyarakshan Sambhaji" on Zee Marathi.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Kolhe defeated Adhalrao-Patil, a three-time MP affiliated with the erstwhile undivided Shiv Sena. Despite the NCP split, Dr. Kolhe remained aligned with Sharad Pawar.
While the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously endorsed Dr Kolhe, the constituency was allocated to Ajit Pawar's party during the seat-sharing negotiations within the Maha Yuti. Adhalrao-Patil, eager to contest, obtained permission from Eknath Shinde to leave the Shiv Sena and join the NCP.
The primary challenge for Dr Kolhe lies in securing victory in this prestigious battle, with Ajit Pawar exerting all efforts to defeat him.
Published 11 May 2024, 04:29 IST