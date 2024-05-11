Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Shivaji vs 'Shivaji': Same candidates, different parties in Maharashtra's Shirur

Pune: The showdown in Shirur, Pune, remains unchanged - Shivaji versus 'Shivaji' - with the same key candidates representing different fronts due to shifting political dynamics in Maharashtra.

Junnar, situated within the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, boasts of Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, Vadhu Budruk is home to the samadhi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Shivaji Maharaj's elder son. The historic Battle of Koregaon, fought on 1 January 1818 between the British East India Company and the Maratha Confederacy's Peshwa faction, took place at Koregaon Bhima, adding historical significance to the region as an agrarian and archaeological post-Harappan era site.

The contest in the Shirur Lok Sabha seat features Dr Amol Kolhe (43) and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil (67). Dr Kolhe represents the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, while Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil hails from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.