Lok Sabha polls 2024: We supported BJP in 2014, but it didn't live up to expectations, says BKU chief Naresh Tikait

On the Centre's functioning in the last 10 years, he said, "The BJP reeks of dictatorship. This government reeks of dictatorship. It is like an obstinate person says something and only that will be done. This is not how it (a country) functions. Sometimes the government has to bow down and sometimes people have to bow down. That is how it works."

"But for them, everything will have to happen as dictated by them as if it has been cast in stone. That is not how it works. The public is at the receiving end due to it and the government also has to face protests. The government, therefore, needs to strike a balance and create a good atmosphere," Tikait said.