Home

Lok Sabha polls 2024: What are election abbreviations? Here are the ones you should know about

Elections will be carried out in seven phases with the last phase on June 1. Results will be declared on June 4. As soon as the counting begins, attention will go towards the election abbreviations used to describe a variety of poll processes.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 16:41 IST

The biggest electoral exercise in the world — the Lok Sabha elections — are scheduled to begin from April 19 across the country.

Elections will be carried out in seven phases, with the last phase being on June 1. Results will be declared on June 4.

As soon as the counting begins, attention will go towards the election abbreviations.

What are election abbreviations?

Election abbreviations refers to shortened forms or acronyms used to represent various aspects, entities, or processes related to election process.

These abbreviations are commonly used in discussions, reports, news articles, and official documents related to electoral systems, political parties, electoral commissions, voting methods, and other election-related topics.

They serve to streamline communication and convey specific concepts efficiently within the context of any Indian election.

Check out some prominent abbreviations

AERO : Assistant Electoral Roll Officer

AMF : Assured Minimum Facilities

AC : Assembly Constituency

BLO : Booth Level Officer

CEO : Chief Electoral Officer

DEO : District Election Officer

ECI : Election Commission of India

EEMS : Election Expenditure Management System

ERMS : Electoral Roll Management System

ERs : Electoral Rolls

ERO : Electoral Roll Officer

E-Roll : Electoral Roll

ETPBS : Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System

EPIC : Elector's Photo Identity Card

EVM : Electronic Voting Machine

GIS : Geographical Information System

GPS : Global Positioning System

IVR : Interactive Voice Response

IIIDEM : India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management

NCC : National Call Centre

NRES : National Rollout of e-Services

NVSP : National Voter's Services Portal

NIC : National Informatics Centre

NISG : National Institute for Smart Government

OTP : One Time Password

PS : Polling Station

PC : Parliamentary Constituency

QR code : Quick Response Code

SMS : Short Messaging Service

SVEEP : Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation

UNPER : Unified National Photo Electoral Rolls Data

UTs : Union Territories

