Lok Sabha polls 2024: What are election abbreviations? Here are the ones you should know about

AERO : Assistant Electoral Roll Officer
AMF : Assured Minimum Facilities
AC : Assembly Constituency
BLO : Booth Level Officer
CEO : Chief Electoral Officer
DEO : District Election Officer
ECI : Election Commission of India
EEMS : Election Expenditure Management System
ERMS : Electoral Roll Management System
ERs : Electoral Rolls
ERO : Electoral Roll Officer
E-Roll : Electoral Roll
ETPBS : Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System
EPIC : Elector's Photo Identity Card
EVM : Electronic Voting Machine
GIS : Geographical Information System
GPS : Global Positioning System
IVR : Interactive Voice Response
IIIDEM : India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management
NCC : National Call Centre
NRES : National Rollout of e-Services
NVSP : National Voter's Services Portal
NIC : National Informatics Centre
NISG : National Institute for Smart Government
OTP : One Time Password
PS : Polling Station
PC : Parliamentary Constituency
QR code : Quick Response Code
SMS : Short Messaging Service
SVEEP : Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation
UNPER : Unified National Photo Electoral Rolls Data
UTs : Union Territories