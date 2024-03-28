Lok Sabha polls 2024: What is universal adult franchise?

According to Article 326 of the Indian Constitution, elections to the House of the People and the Legislative Assembly of each state are conducted based on universal adult suffrage.

This means that any individual who is a citizen of India and is at least 18 years old on the specified date, as determined by the appropriate legislative body, and who is not disqualified under the Constitution or any laws enacted by the appropriate legislature due to factors such as non-residence, unsoundness of mind, criminal activity, or engaging in corrupt or illegal practices, has the right to be registered as a voter for any such election.

All Indian citizens possess the right to vote without regard to their caste, religion, race, gender, or ethnicity.