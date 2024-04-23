Lok Sabha Polls 2024|Face-off: Ajay Kumar Mandal vs Ajeet Sharma

Sitting MP and JD(U) leader Ajay Kumar Mandal is seeking re-election from his home turf Bhagalpur. A three-term MLA — twice from Nathnagar and once from Kahalgaon — Mandal went to the Lok Sabha riding on the Modi wave in 2019 and defeated his nearest rival Bulo Mandal of the RJD by over 2.75 lakh votes. However, in 2024, the non-matriculate MP is facing Congress’s Ajeet Sharma, who is currently an MLA from Bhagalpur. Interestingly, the same Bulo Mandal, whom Ajay defeated in 2019, has joined Nitish’s bandwagon as he was denied ticket by the RJD and the seat was allotted to the Congress. Now, both the Mandals have joined hands to upstage Congress’s Ajeet, who is making his debut in the parliamentary election from the erstwhile Congress bastion — Bhagalpur — from where former union minister and former chief minister of Bihar Bhagwat Jha Azad won seven times.