'Lost their way': HDK draws women's panel ire over remarks

Bengaluru:The Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) on Sunday lodged a suo motu case against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy after he stirred up a row with his comments that women in rural areas have “lost their way” due to the guarantees of the ruling Congress.
During a roadshow in Tumakuru on Saturday, the JD(S) leader said, “After the implementation of the guarantees, some of our mothers in the villages have lost their way... one should think about what will happen to their livelihood.”
As the remarks drew criticism from the Congress, Kumaraswamy told reporters that what he meant was that attempts were being made to “mislead” women. “I told them they (Congress) are trying to keep you in a position where you seek alms.”
Patil’s ‘extra peg’ remark
The women’s panel also booked a case against BJP leader Sanjay Patil for his “extra peg” remarks aimed at Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in Belagavi.
“Akka may lose sleep over the response the BJP is getting in her Belagavi Rural Assembly constituency. She may have to swallow sleeping pills or take an extra peg,” the former BJP MLA said.
The comments drew widespread criticism, with Mahila Congress members holding a protest at Patil’s house.
In a press statement, the state women’s panel said it was booking suo motu cases against Kumaraswamy and Patil for showing contempt towards women.
After the backlash, Kumaraswamy said he has a lot of respect for women and that he need not learn anything from the Congress about women’s empowerment. “It was me who took bold steps like banning arrack and lottery to help the women in the state.”
(Published 14 April 2024, 23:48 IST)