Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Lokayukta files status report in MUDA case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The complaint accuses the Chief Minister and others of alleged irregularities in the allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to members of the CM’s family.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 13:14 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahLokayuktamuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us