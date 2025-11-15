<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta filed a status report in trial court on Saturday in connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities in allocation of MUDA land parcels to CM Siddaramaiah's family.</p>.<p>The City Civil and Sessions Court on Saturday heard proceedings in the private complaint filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with regard to the charges.</p>.<p>The complaint accuses the chief minister and others of alleged irregularities in the allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to members of the CM’s family.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi on Saturday, no political meets scheduled.<p>When the matter was called, the complainant appeared in person. The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the SPP appearing for the Lokayukta were also present.</p>.<p>During the brief hearing, the Lokayukta’s SPP submitted a status report on the ongoing probe into the MUDA-related allegations.</p>.<p>A copy of the report was handed over to the complainant. The prosecutor informed the court that a substantial portion of the investigation is currently in progress and sought additional time to file a more detailed and updated report.</p>.<p>Accepting the submission, the court adjourned the proceedings to December 4 for the next hearing.</p>