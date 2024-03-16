Madhuswamy fumes at BSY over denial of Tumkur ticket

Miffed at being denied a ticket for Tumkur parliamentary seat, former minister J C Madhuswamy on Friday laid the blame on BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa.
“I was not keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Yediyurappa promised me a ticket and asked me to prepare for the elections. Now, he has left me in the lurch. He fought with the party leadership and managed to get tickets for his close aides. Why didn’t he get a ticket for me? Somanna went to Delhi for the Rajya Sabha ticket... how can you give an outsider the ticket?,” he told reporters at JC Pura in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk.
“Yediyurappa prevented me from visiting Delhi for the ticket. He had told me that he would get me the B Form. Is he afraid of Somanna? Father-son (BSY & BYV) made me a scapegoat to further their political interests,” Madhuswamy charged.
Replying to a query, Madhuswamy said that he was not that bad to ask Somanna not to visit his house. “I am not in a good frame of mind and asked him not to visit my house at this juncture. I am not ready for any talks. I will not campaign for Somanna. After the announcement of the election date, I will decide on my next move after holding talks with my supporters and party workers,” the former minister said.
