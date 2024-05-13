Maha Yuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi to stage show of strength in Mumbai on May 17

Mumbai: The ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) would hold massive show of strength in Mumbai on May 17 in the run up to the fifth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra during which 13 constituencies would go to polls.
During the final phase, all the 10 seats of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) in the coastal Konkan belt besides three seats of North Maharashtra - of the total 48 seats in the state - would go to polls.
The ruling NDA coalition will be holding the grand meeting at the historic Shivaji Park while the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc would hold its mega election rally at the MMRDA Grounds at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.
The NDA meeting would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray.
For the I.N.D.I.A. meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and join NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and the state Congress leaders including Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar among others.
In the NDA rally, Raj, who is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls but supporting the alliance, would be sharing dais with Modi. In fact, the venue has been booked by the MNS.
