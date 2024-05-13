Maha Yuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi to stage show of strength in Mumbai on May 17

Mumbai: The ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) would hold massive show of strength in Mumbai on May 17 in the run up to the fifth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra during which 13 constituencies would go to polls.

During the final phase, all the 10 seats of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) in the coastal Konkan belt besides three seats of North Maharashtra - of the total 48 seats in the state - would go to polls.