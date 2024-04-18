Mamata relies on welfare beneficiaries amid BJP's attempts cash in on anti-incumbency

The CPM's vote percentage, too, nosedived from 33.1 per cent in 2009 to 6.3 per cent in 2019, when the party failed to win any Lok Sabha seat from the state. Banerjee had in 2011 led the TMC to end the Left Front’s 34-year-long rule in West Bengal. She naturally had no interest in getting into an electoral understanding with the leftists, who could not win any seat in the Assembly in the 2021 state polls. Any move to help the CPM and its allies revive in West Bengal would have demoralised her party’s leaders and workers.

Besides, a revived Congress and the CPM making a dent in her party’s minority vote bank is the last thing the TMC chief would want, as the community, accounting for 27 per cent of the state’s population, could be a deciding factor in at least 15 LS constituencies in the state. The Congress and the CPM, however, allege that the BJP used the central probe agencies to force the TMC to make sure that the I.N.D.I.A. parties do not fight together in West Bengal.