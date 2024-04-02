Lok Sabha elections 2024: Simmering Manipur may press NOTA

Imphal falls under Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seats, where elections are scheduled on April 19. Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, a senior leader of the ruling BJP was elected in 2019. But he also faced anger from the Meitei protesters as his house was attacked more than once amid the violence. Singh had caused embarrassment to the party when he questioned the way law and order was handled by N Biren Singh government during the conflict with the Kukis. BJP has replaced Raj Kumar, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, with the state education minister Basanta Kumar Singh as a candidate while the Opposition Congress has fielded Angomcha Biml Akoijam, a JNU professor, a Meitei. Maheswar Thounaojam, a young leader of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) is seen as another strong opponent.