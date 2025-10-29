<p class="bodytext">Over 600 farmers staged a massive protest in Doddaballapur on Tuesday, opposing the “forcible” acquisition of thousands of acres of fertile land from five villages in Bengaluru Rural district. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The demonstration ended after the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the state government to the Doddaballapur tahsildar. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Farmers from Dodda Hejjaji, Kasaghatta, Ainahalli, Karepur and Venkateshpura villages marched in a procession from Neladanjaneya Swamy Temple to the Doddaballapur Taluk Office.</p>.Govt defends Bengaluru Business Corridor, says win-win for farmers.<p class="bodytext">They voiced opposition to the planned acquisition of 2,670 acres of land by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB). </p>.<p class="bodytext">Chandra Tejaswi, a leader from Raitha Horata Samiti, stressed that the land is highly fertile, supporting crops like areca nut, coconut, silk and vegetables, alongside poultry and sheep farms. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He stated that Bengaluru Rural district is known for its silk and milk production, and a granary of ragi, crucial for supplying produce to Bengaluru and other districts. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The protest was staged early to preempt the acquisition, as a survey has reportedly been completed and the KHB has identified and finalised the area, he added. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Another leader, Prabha Belavangala, condemned the KHB’s “anti-farmer stance,” stating that the acquisition is being carried out without holding meetings or obtaining the consent of local farmers or the administration.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She stressed that this action “violates” existing land acquisition laws, arguing that driving out small farmers, many of whom know no other profession, will destroy their livelihoods. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The farmers said land across the district was being “forcibly acquired” by various government bodies, including the KIADB, the BDA and the KHB for KWIN City, the Outer Ring Road, highway development, aerospace park and Greater Bengaluru township projects, often without conducting social, economic or environmental impact studies. </p>.<p class="bodytext">They warned that this practice is “severely impacting” food security and causing environmental destruction, negatively affecting public health.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The farmers have urged the state government to immediately halt the proposed acquisition. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The proposed land acquisition in five villages was announced three months ago, with KHB officials holding a meeting at Vikasa Soudha on September 19 to discuss compensation in the 50:50 scheme. </p>