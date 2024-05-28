Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Modi used his 'sent by God' line to evade ED probe: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently cooked up the ‘not biological’ story to evade interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) when the new government would be formed in New Delhi on June 4th.
“When the ED officials probe Modi about the undue favour to industrialists, he will say: I am not biological....Parmatma ne bheja hai mujhe yeh karne ko (God has sent me to do all this),” said Rahul, mocking the prime minister.
Rahul was in Patna, after a gap of more than a month, to campaign for Anshul Avijit, the Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, who is also the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. Rahul also campaigned for Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is the RJD nominee from Pataliputra, and the CPI-ML candidate Sudama Prasad from Ara.
“Modi ji, please stop this policy of divide and rule. Don’t try to drive a wedge between the peace-loving people in our pluralistic society. And also, don’t give lengthy speeches, as you have promised a lot but done precious little in the last ten years,” said Rahul at Patna’s Khusrupur in the presence of Anshul Avijit, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Meira Kumar.
Later, addressing a mammoth crowd at Paliganj in rural Patna for Misa Bharti, Rahul said, “It’s my guarantee that Modi is not going to become the prime minister this time” and then went on to tell the youths how he intended to fill the 30 lakh government posts lying vacant for long.
“Tejashwi has set an example by providing lakhs of jobs during his 17-month-long stint as Bihar’s deputy chief minister. We will replicate the same at the national level and ensure all the 30 lakh vacant posts are filled up soon,” said Rahul amid loud cheers from the crowd.
Close shave as dais caves in
The Congress leader had a close shave on Monday afternoon when a portion of the dais caved in at Paliganj. Mercifully, Misa Bharti, who was standing next to him, gave Rahul a helping hand. By the time, security personnel rushed to him, Rahul smiled and said: “I am fine.”
'Will abolish Agniveer scheme'
Aware of the fact that thousands of youth from this part of the constituency join the Indian Army and, of late, have been disappointed over the Agniveer scheme, Rahul struck an emotional chord with them, who rubbed shoulders to have a close look at him. “The first thing we are going to do after forming the government is abolish the Agniveer scheme. The old system of recruitment in the army is good enough and will continue,” asserted Rahul.