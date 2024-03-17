'Modi-phobia' brought opposition parties together: Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma

Sharma also hit out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for comparing Prime Minister Modi with Adolf Hitler.

"The real Hitler was the one who opened fire on 'karsevaks' in Ayodhya, and during whose time, people who talked about the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) were jailed," Sharma said in an apparent reference to SP founder, the late, Mulyam Singh Yadav's government.

"If they love Hitler so much, then they should also remember the Emergency imposed by their ally Congress and the anti-Sikh riots," he said.

Sharpening his attack on the opposition, the Rajya Sabha member said that the "election season is forcing even the opposers of Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma to chant 'Ram Ram'".

"SP leaders who opened fire on Ram devotees are now building a temple in Etawah," the BJP leader said. Mulayam Singh Yadav's hometown is Safai in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

In an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sharma said, "Nowadays, a former Congress president puts sandalwood powder on his forehead, but wonders why people are looking up to Modi."

He also termed the coming together of the SP and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the general election as a "meeting of two 'parivarvadi (dynastic)' parties".

Sharma claimed that the BJP will perform "very well" in the southern states this time.

"In Karnataka, there is anger towards the Congress, and the BJP will get more seats this time as compared to the previous election as it has a tie-up with the JD-S (Janata Dal (Secular)). It will be really surprising if the Congress manages to win even a single seat there," he said.

On Tamil Nadu and referring to Prime Minister Modi's political programmes there, Sharma said, in that state, "I had camped for quite some time, and I felt that the BJP is going to bag a huge number of votes on its own."