<p>US H-1B is highly sought-after employer-sponsored visa for foreign professionals in technology sector, particularly among highly skilled Indian software graduates.</p><p>However, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/no-100000-usd-fee-for-current-h-1b-holders-trump-administration-issues-clarification-3737656">last September, Donald Trump governmen</a>t introduced one-time H-1B visa fee of $100,000 on new petitions. Though it was intended for companies to hire more local people, there is acute shortage of people with technical expertise in America.</p><p>Now that it has become more expensive for technology companies to sponsor H-1B visas, Google parent company, Aphabet Inc has leased a massive office space in Bengaluru, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-03/alphabet-plots-big-expansion-in-india-as-us-restricts-visas">reported</a> <em>Bloomberg</em>.</p><p>Located in Bengaluru's Whitefield, Google is said to have booked a tower in Alembic City complex, with options to expand to two more towers, totalling a massive 24 lakh square feet space.</p><p>Touted to be the biggest office space deal in India to date, has the capacity to accommodate anywhere between 20,000 and 25,000 employees.</p><p>Google is reportedly planning to move its employees to the new tower in Alembic City in the coming months. The other two towers, which are under construction, are expected to be completed next year.</p><p>For the last few years, Google is agressively expanding the office spaces in India, in particular in Bengaluru. Last year, it opened its biggest India office, Google Ananta, in Mahadevpura. </p><p>Spread over 16 lakh sqft, 11-storey Ananta, Google's 4th office campus in Bengaluru, can accommodate more than 5,000 employees working in different departments, including Google Search, Maps, AI, Android, Google Pay, Cloud and more applications for multi-department collaboration.</p><p>Besides Bengaluru, Google has several office campuses in India, including Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune with over 14,000 employees.</p><p>Now, with a new office in Alembic City, Bengaluru will be the home to more than 35,000 Google engineers by the end of 2027.</p><p>In late 2025, Google also announced to invest $15 billion to develop a AI Hub with 1-gigawatt data centre and its power infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This is the Alphabet unit's first such investment in India.</p>