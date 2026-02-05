Menu
Amid H-1B visa curbs, Google leases massive 24 lakh sq ft office in Bengaluru

Located in Bengaluru's Whitefield, Google is said to have booked a tower in Alembic City complex, with options to expand to two more towers, totalling a massive 24 lakh squarefeet space.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 10:47 IST
Google Ananta office campus in Bengaluru.

Google Ananta office campus in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 05 February 2026, 10:36 IST
