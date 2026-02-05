<p>Belagavi (Karnataka): A court here has convicted all 12 accused, including six women, for disrobing and assaulting a 42-year-old tribal woman and sentenced them to five years rigorous imprisonment.</p><p>The incident happened at Hosavantmuri village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi </a>district in December 2023, after the woman's son eloped with a girl, the daughter of one of the convicts from the same village, whose engagement was fixed.</p><p>Both families belonged to same community, according to police sources.</p><p>The Additional 10th District and Sessions Court announced the verdict on Wednesday, they said.</p>.Karnataka CID takes over case of woman stripped, paraded naked in Belagavi.<p>The woman was allegedly paraded, tied to a pole, assaulted, and disrobed.</p><p>Based on her complaint, the police had subsequently registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981.</p><p>The government subsequently handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department, which conducted a probe and filed a charge sheet in April 2024.</p><p>In April 2024, the High Court of Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/belagavi-stripping-case-hc-directs-expeditious-completion-of-trial-2-2993389">directed the trial court to complete the trial within a year</a>, while disposing of a <em>suo motu</em> public interest litigation it had taken up on the matter.</p>