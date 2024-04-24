Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi & Shah are sellers and Ambani-Adani are buyers,' says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with selling state-owned factories established decades ago to Ambani and Adani.

He also challenged Modi to recover the looted money from the Gandhi family instead of blaming them though none of its members has been Prime Minister, Chief Minister or any Minister since 1989.

"Modi says the Gandhi family looted the country. You are the Prime Minister, recover the looted money," he said.

“Modi says he has done big things. What have you done? You are selling and eating the big factories former PM Jawaharlal Nehru had established,” Kharge said addressing a public meeting at Afzalpur in his home district of Kalaburagi.