Mukul Sangma will join BJP after polls, so Congress didn't tie up with TMC in Meghalaya: Congress Prez Vincent H Pala

Shillong: Meghalaya Congress president Vincent H Pala claimed that his party did not go for an alliance with the TMC in the state as its leader Mukul Sangma will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls.

Eleven Congress MLAs led by Sangma joined the TMC in 2022, following which it became the main opposition party in the state overnight. The West Bengal-based party won only five seats in the 2023 assembly elections.

"Our team went and met Dr Mukul, and invited him to come back (to the Congress). I told Mukul, you come back to the Congress or you be in the TMC, we will work together, but rather he himself is trying to persuade Congress workers to join the BJP," Pala, the MP of Shillong, told reporters here on Thursday.

"Many of our (Congress) workers received calls. For example, in Ri Bhoi, they have already started telling our people to join the BJP. In Shillong West and other places also, the TMC leaders are trying to call our leaders and ask them to join the BJP," he said.

Pala claimed that Sangma will 'definitely' join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.