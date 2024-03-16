MVA questions five-phased Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Following the Election Commission's announcement of the five-phased Lok Sabha polls for Maharashtra, the opposition Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi questioned the extensive poll schedule, while the ruling BJP-Maha Yuti criticised the opposition for displaying what they termed as 'a defeatist mentality'.

The five-phase poll, scheduled for 19 and 26 April and 7, 13, and 20 May, sets the stage for a contest between the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance and the Congress-Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP) coalition.

The decision to hold a five-phase poll has attracted attention, as in the past, the Election Commission had arranged for a three-phase schedule in 2014 and a four-phase schedule in 2019.

“Given the defeatist mentality of the opposition MVA vis-a-vis the enthusiasm among all the BJP workers, this time too, the BJP-led NDA will choose Narendra Modi to lead India for a record third time,” state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Congress President Nana Patole stated that the five-phased elections in Maharashtra are intended to give an advantage to the BJP. "In the last two years, they broke Shiv Sena and the NCP to come to power," he said, adding, "It is clear that the ECI is giving the BJP and Modi more time to canvas for votes as they have lost public support here."

“It is unprecedented,” added NCP (SCP) President Jayant Patil.

"There was no need for seven phases nationwide. Similarly, what was the necessity for five phases even in Maharashtra, with huge gaps between two phases?" asked Patil.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned whether the elections will be free and fair with the EVMs. "The EC and PM are two sides of the same coin, and the people have lost all faith in the EVMs," he said.

NCP (SCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: "Lok Sabha elections in 7 phases in India, 5 phases in Maharashtra… What is the BJP trying to do… Is it the fear of EVMs?"