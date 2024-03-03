Pawan Singh, BJP candidate from Asansol, opts out of Lok Sabha polls

Pawan Singh, BJP candidate from Asansol (West Bengal), announced on Sunday that he would not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency.

In a statement posted on X, Singh expressed his "heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party" for declaring him as the candidate from Asansol. However, he cited unspecified reasons for his inability to contest the elections from Asansol.