Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Karnataka clocks 69.23% across 14 seats

Bengaluru: Polling was largely peaceful across the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern part of Karnataka as voters braved the heat to push the turnout to 69.23%, according to data from the Election Commission.
The turnout is barely an improvement from the 68.95% in the 2019 polls, thanks, again, to the apathy of the electors in Bengaluru Urban district.
Though there were no major changes in the turnout compared to the 2019 general election, the Congress and the BJP both claimed that the numbers were in their favour.
BJP national general secretary B L Santosh said the wave in favour of the BJP would ensure good number of voters would vote for the party.
The weatherman had forecast heat wave conditions for Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Koppal, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayanagara, Gadag, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Haveri, Mysuru and Mandya. Constituencies in all these districts showed a good turnout.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, reiterated that the guarantees will help the party. “There’s a wave in favour of Congress’s guarantees,” he said, with the party attributing the good turnout in rural areas to the support of the people.
Except for the urban constituencies in Bengaluru, those comprising rural areas saw good participation. Mandya led the list with 81.5%, followed by Kolar (78.07%), Tumkur (77.70%), Hassan (77.51%) and others.
Bangalore Rural marginally improved its tally to 67.29% from the 64.98% in 2019.
Stray incidents of voters boycotting polls to protest lack of infrastructure, including one where angry voters damaged the electronic voting machine (EVM), were witnessed in different parts.
Villagers had threatened boycott polls in several places, including Tornahalli of Malur (Kolar), Gonikoppalu’s Ambatti village (Mysuru), in Sirigere’s Siddapura, Doddatumakuru and Majarahosahalli in Doddaballapur had threatened boycott.
They withdrew the same in the later hours following interventions from officials and people’s representatives.
The small polling station (111 voters) of Banjaru Male saw 100% voting, as it improved on its tally (99%) of last year’s Assembly elections.
Other highlights of the polls included five couples casting their vote before beginning their wedding rituals in Udupi Chikmagalur constituency and 73-year-old Lokamate T T, known for ‘not missing any election’, who came early for the polling at Kergalli’s school, Mysuru Taluk.
Mittu Changappa (82) in Madikeri broke his own record by standing first in the queue in 31st election.
At least four persons, including polling officials, died during the exercise.
In Gonikoppalu, chandevadya artiste Manohar (58) died of heart attack after casting vote. In Chitradurga’s Hotteppanahalli Megalahatti village (Challakere taluk), Yashodhamma, a teacher who was deployed as a polling station staff, died. She had suffered a cardiac arrest.
In Chamarajanagar, Shantamurthy a polling officer, suffered a heart attack at booth 48, with agencies reporting that he died on the way to the hospital.
In Mandya’s Channegowdanahalli, 87-year-old Kunduraiah cast his vote by standing in the queue early in the morning despite his leg pain. He died minutes after returning home.
In Indiganatta village of Chamarajanagar taluk’s Madeshwar Gram Panchayat, voters who had boycotted the polls threw stones at the polling booths and damaged the EVM. The incident took place after electors from a neighbouring village came to the station.
The day had its share of allegations against candidates. Chikkaballapur BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar was booked following allegations of trying to bribe an IAS officer.
Meanwhile, Congress election agents in at least two places made allegations of proxy. V Hari Reddy, election agent for Bangalore South candidate Sowmya Reddy, said polling officers in Booth 195, Jai Bhima Nagar had indulged in malpractice by casting proxy votes of minority voters.
EVM breaks down twice
In Hassan’s Paduvalahippe village (Holenarasipura taluk), election agent for the Congress, Raghavendra alleged that bogus votes have been cast.
The allegation came after the EVM broke down twice. Despite officials’ attempt to convince him, he left the polling station.
Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) Alok Mohan told DH: “Polling was peaceful all over the state. No disturbances were reported. Voters were very cooperative.”