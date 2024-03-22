Pichde, Dalit & Alpasankhyak: In UP, Akhilesh Yadav pins hopes on 'PDA' combination to counter NDA

Lucknow: Nurturing dreams to counter the saffron push in politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) -- BJP’s main rival in the state -- is confident that its slogan of ‘PDP’ (Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)) coupled with its alliance with the Congress will deliver in the state in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Although the past alliances with the Congress and the BSP and some other predominantly caste-based outfits have not been electorally beneficial for the SP, party president Akhilesh Yadav remains hopeful, despite the fact that all alliance partners barring the Congress have deserted him this time.

While the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RL)D have joined the NDA, the BSP, Mahan Dal and the AD(K) have decided to go solo this time around.