Veteran Congressman and former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil passes away at 90

He was 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 when the P V Narasimha Rao-headed Congress-led alliance government was in power.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 16:13 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 16:13 IST
