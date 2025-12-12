Veteran Congressman and former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil passes away at 90

<p>Mumbai: Veteran Congressman and former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Chakurkar passed away in his home in Latur district of Maharashtra on Friday.</p><p>He was 90.</p><p>He is survived by son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Dr Archana Patil, who is a BJP leader and two granddaughters.</p>.Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP.<p>The last rites would be conducted on Saturday. </p><p>Besides being the Lok Sabha Speaker, the nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Latur and a one-time Rajya Sabha MP, had been Minister of State for Defence, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Union Home Minister and Governor of Punjab. </p><p>The Gandhi-family loyalist had to step down as the Union Home Minister of the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks after the BJP-led opposition NDA mounted extensive criticism of the police and security machinery.</p><p>Patil hailed from the Panchamasali Lingayat community, a prominent agricultural community in Karnataka - largest sub-sect of the Lingayat community, that emerged in the 12th century under the social reformer Basavanna. </p><p>Born on October 12, 1935 at Chakur in the Latur district of Marathwada region, then part of the princely state of Hyderabad, he earned a degree in Science from Osmania University and then studied law in Bombay University. </p><p>Patil began his political journey as the president of Latur municipality between 1966 and 1970 and was subsequently elected as an MLA for two terms during which he served as Chairman of the Public Undertakings Committee and Deputy Minister (Law & Judiciary, Irrigation, Protocol). He had assumed the Chair of the Deputy Speaker and then the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, between 1977 and 1979.</p><p>Patil was known for his extensive knowledge on various matters, meticulous study, and articulate presentation on crucial issues.</p><p>His command over Marathi, English and Hindi, along with his exceptional grasp of Constitutional matters, made him a much-respected parliamentarian of his time who presented or raised issues politely and ensured that people listened with rapt attention. </p><p>Over the decades, Patil held a wide range of portfolios as Minister of State, working across Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, Electronics, Space, Ocean Development, Personnel and Training, Civil Aviation, Tourism, and several other ministries when late Indira Gandhi and late Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Ministers. </p><p>He was 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 when the P V Narasimha Rao-headed Congress-led alliance government was in power. </p><p>After 26/11, when he had to step down, Patil was made the Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator from 2010 to 2015.</p>