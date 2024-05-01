Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'PM Modi sought votes for Revanna, allowed him to leave the country,' says Priyanka Gandhi in Assam

The purporteds video featuring Revanna, the grandson of JD (S) patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda has caused embarrassment to the party and its ally BJP in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"They have not taken action against those accused of rape. I went to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and the victim cried for justice. Be it in Unnao or Manipur, they did not do anything against the accused, they tried to protect them. In Manipur, the wife of a jawan was paraded naked and the video went viral. But Modiji did not do anything. The victim has not got justice yet. Modiji met the women wrestlers who won medals for India in the Olympics but whey they sat onto the streets alleging sexual abuse, our PM looked the other way," Priyanka said.

Gandhi also alleged that unemployment was highest during the Modi government and it failed to fill up the vacant posts. "Here in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is involved in many scams and helping those involved in smuggling of cattle, betel nuts, coal and many more illegal activities. BJP called him corrupt when he was in Congress but became silent after he joined BJP," Gandhi said.

Dhubri will go for polls on May 7.