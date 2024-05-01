Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'PM Modi sought votes for Revanna, allowed him to leave the country,' says Priyanka Gandhi in Assam

Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah allowed JD (S) MP from Hassan in Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna to leave the country after a purported sex video involving him became public.
"They talk about women safety, you have seen what has happened in Karnataka. An MP having relations with their party (BJP) was found involved in a sex scandal. Many videos became public. But Modiji stood in the same stage with him and sought votes for him. The same accused left India but nobody stopped him. Modiji did not stop him, Amit Shah did not stop him. They helped him to flee," Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Dhubri, a Muslim-dominated constituency in western Assam.
Gandhi's allegation came a day after Shah in Guwahati asked Priyanka to ask the Congress government in Karnataka as to why no action has been taken against Revanna yet. Shah said BJP is against crime against Nari Shakti (women power) and is in favour of investigation into the Revanna case.
The purporteds video featuring Revanna, the grandson of JD (S) patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda has caused embarrassment to the party and its ally BJP in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
"They have not taken action against those accused of rape. I went to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and the victim cried for justice. Be it in Unnao or Manipur, they did not do anything against the accused, they tried to protect them. In Manipur, the wife of a jawan was paraded naked and the video went viral. But Modiji did not do anything. The victim has not got justice yet. Modiji met the women wrestlers who won medals for India in the Olympics but whey they sat onto the streets alleging sexual abuse, our PM looked the other way," Priyanka said.
Gandhi also alleged that unemployment was highest during the Modi government and it failed to fill up the vacant posts. "Here in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is involved in many scams and helping those involved in smuggling of cattle, betel nuts, coal and many more illegal activities. BJP called him corrupt when he was in Congress but became silent after he joined BJP," Gandhi said.
Dhubri will go for polls on May 7.
(Published 01 May 2024, 14:19 IST)