PM's 'Ache Din' never came for countrymen: Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that “Ache Din” promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi never came for the people of the country.
Addressing an election campaign at Ugar Khurd in Kagwad taluk on Sunday, the chief minister said that Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in Jan Dhan accounts but that did not come true. “He promised to create two crore jobs annually but not even 20 lakh jobs were given,” Siddaramaiah said.
The chief minister was canvassing for Chikkodi Congress candidate Priyanka Jarkiholi.
“Modi, during his election rally in Belagavi on Sunday said that Congress has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Channamma. But we have never insulted the national icons. Instead, we were the ones who initiated the Rani Channamma Jayanti celebrations, and not former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa or Basavaraj Bommai,” Siddaramaiah said.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that Congress has walked the talk and fulfilled assurances given during the Assembly election. It has fielded Priyanka Jarkiholi, an educated youngster, from Chikkodi and she should win by a huge margin. “We expect her to perform as an elected representative and become voice of the people,” he said.
Priyanka Gandhi to address poll rally in Sedam today
Bengaluru, dhns: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address campaign rally in Sedam for party’s Gulbarga candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani on Monday.
Priyanka will also attend an election rally in Gadag on May 4. Anand Gaddadevarmath is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency on Congress ticket.
On May 4 at 4.30 pm, Priyanka Gandhi will address an election rally at Municipal High School grounds in Gadag. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar among others will take part in the rally, Gadag district in-charge minister H K Patil told reporters here on Sunday.