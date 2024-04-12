Poll-related seizures in Karnataka cross Rs 300 cr mark since model code came into effect

According to a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 46.01 crore cash, Rs 7.73 crore articles meant for distribution as freebies, liquor worth Rs 147 crore, narcotic substances worth 9.75 crore, and gold worth Rs 24.38 crore, among others.