Priyanka Gandhi to address poll rally in Sedam today

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address campaign rally in Sedam for party's Gulbarga candidate Radhakrishna Doddamani on Monday.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 23:49 IST

Follow Us

Priyanka will also attend an election rally in Gadag on May 4. Anand Gaddadevarmath is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency on Congress ticket.

Priyanka will also attend an election rally in Gadag on May 4. Anand Gaddadevarmath is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency on Congress ticket.

On May 4 at 4.30 pm, Priyanka Gandhi will address an election rally at Municipal High School grounds in Gadag. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar among others will take part in the rally, Gadag district in-charge minister H K Patil told reporters here on Sunday.

(Published 28 April 2024, 23:49 IST)
CongressKarnatakaPriyanka Gandhi

