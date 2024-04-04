JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Rahul, Stalin to attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on April 12

A DMK release here said the two leaders will participate in the rally and seek support for candidates of the opposition bloc.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 11:38 IST

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday said party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend an I.N.D.I.A. bloc election rally in Coimbatore on April 12.

Single phase polls to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19.

The public meeting will be held in Coimbatore's Chettypalayam area.

(Published 04 April 2024, 11:38 IST)
