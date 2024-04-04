Robert Vadra hints at contesting Lok Sabha elections: 'People of Amethi expect me to represent them'

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday expressed his desire to contest Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, saying people expect him to make his debut from the Gandhi family borough.

Vadra claimed that people of Amethi are upset with their sitting MP Union Minister Smriti Irani and want a member of the Gandhi family to contest the seat.

"Whoever represents Rae Bareli or Amethi must work for the progress of people, their security and should not play politics of discrimination. The people of Amethi are very upset with their current Member of Parliament," he said.