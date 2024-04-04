JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Robert Vadra hints at contesting Lok Sabha elections: 'People of Amethi expect me to represent them'

He claimed that people of Amethi now feel that they made a mistake by electing Irani.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 15:34 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday expressed his desire to contest Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, saying people expect him to make his debut from the Gandhi family borough.

Vadra claimed that people of Amethi are upset with their sitting MP Union Minister Smriti Irani and want a member of the Gandhi family to contest the seat.

 "Whoever represents Rae Bareli or Amethi must work for the progress of people, their security and should not play politics of discrimination. The people of Amethi are very upset with their current Member of Parliament," he said.

"The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a member of Parliament...For years, the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur...The people of Amethi are really troubled by the current Member of Parliament, they think they have made a mistake by electing her," he told ANI.

He claimed that people of Amethi now feel that they made a mistake by electing Irani. "In fact, they even expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become an MP," he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 April 2024, 15:34 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAmethiRobert VadraLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT