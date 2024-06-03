Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

SC refuses to entertain YSRCP's plea against relaxation of postal ballot norms in Andhra Pradesh

A vacation bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta said that in the facts and circumstances of the cases, the court was not inclined to interfere with the June 1 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 12:13 IST
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 12:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by the YSR Congress Party challenging the relaxation of postal ballot norms for Andhra Pradesh by the Election Commission.

A vacation bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta said that in the facts and circumstances of the cases, the court was not inclined to interfere with the June 1 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The party had assailed the order of the high court by which its petition was dismissed with liberty to raise the contentions through an election petition.

The YSR Congress Party had challenged the EC's May 30 circular which relaxed the norms of the attestation of postal ballots for Andhra Pradesh on the grounds that it was discriminatory to the state.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2024, 12:13 IST
India NewsSupreme Court of IndiaIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshElection Commission of IndiaAssembly electionsballotYSCRP

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT