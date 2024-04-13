Sex workers demand promise of pension, school admissions 'without father's name' in election manifestos

Hyderabad: This poll season survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation (women in prostitution) in Andhra Pradesh are seeking dignity and demanding the political parties take into consideration their issues and demands and include them in their respective manifestos.

Besides seeking monthly pension to sex workers over the age of 40 years, they also want the enactment of a special legislation to prohibit authorities from insisting on a child's father’s name and his credentials in the school admission process.

Otherwise they said they will opt for NOTA. In this context, VIMUKTHI, a state level forum of rescued survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation released a charter of their demands on Saturday in Visakhapatnam and appealed to the political parties to pay enough attention and resolve their issues and challenges by including them in their respective election manifestos that are being released in the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

“There are approximately 1.40 lakh women in prostitution in the state by 2022 as per the estimation of the central government and AP. Number of women entering in to prostitution is increasing every year in Andhra Pradesh," said VIMUKTHI president N Apurva.

"10-15 per cent of the women stepping in to it due to lack of alternative livelihood options, poor economic conditions of families, being cheated in the name of love, livelihood and employment opportunities. The average age of new entrants ranges from 18 to 40 years of age whereas 10 per cent of the women are coming out of this flesh trade because of their old age. Central and state governments utterly failed in providing rehabilitation and victims compensation to rescued survivors of trafficking and victims of Commercial Sexual Exploitation (Women in Prostitution) so as to mainstream them into normal society,” she added.