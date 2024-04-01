Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shettar meets Kore to discuss 'poll strategy'

Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar called on senior party leader and chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore at the latter’s residence here on Sunday.
The meeting assumed significance as it comes days after Kore, a ticket aspirant for Belgaum segment, was upset and adopted a threatening posture by holding a meeting with local leaders at his residence.
Kore, Kavatagimath and a few other local leaders were ticket aspirants and sternly opposed Shettar’s candidature prompting the BJP leadership to delay ticket announcement for Belgaum.
According to sources, both Shettar and Kore discussed poll strategy, including campaigning. BJP state vice president Anil Benake was present.
