SP fielding Hindus in 'Muslim-dominated constituencies': Mayawati

Cautioning that the poor, deprived, unemployed and other do not fall prey to hollow promises, she said "we will have to stop, at all costs, all opponents from coming to power at the centre whose words and deeds are different and who have been tried by the people several times.' 'For your own interest and that of the state and the country, do not vote for the Congress or BJP...vote for the BSP which is your well-wisher and will run the government as per the policy of 'sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay'," she said, making an appeal.