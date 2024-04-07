Tejashwi Yadav accuses PM Modi of equating BJP with God

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "equating the BJP with God" by claiming opposition parties were against Sanatan Dharma.

Talking to reporters here, he claimed that public dissatisfaction and its possible impact on the Lok Sabha polls have "scared" the Prime Minister, a reason why he was campaigning intensively despite predicting victory.

"It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister," snapped Yadav when his comments were sought on remarks by the PM, at a rally in Bihar's Nawada district, that opposition parties like the Congress and its allies were 'Sanatan virodhi' (anti-Sanatan Dharma).

Yadav pointed out, "It is well known that there is a small temple at my house where all my family members offer prayers… (but) this is not something to show off."

"I wonder whether he is equating BJP with God. Whoever opposes the party is labelled as a heretic. May they be mindful of the Almighty's wrath to whom we all must return upon death and by whom we shall be held accountable for our deeds," he said.

The former deputy chief minister also lamented that the PM did not respond, in the Nawada speech, to the points he had raised in a social media post early in the morning.